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Be A Part Of The Bright Christmas Legacy
3 days ago
Looking for a meaningful way to spark holiday joy in our community? Look no further than supporting the long-standing tradition of Bright Christmas. The nonprofit organization was the vision of the late Jean Austin, who created the program in 1984 to support families in need during the holidays. Jean’s big heart recognized that the seasonal nature of Estes Park meant that some families struggled to make ends meet in the winter when shops, restaurants, and lodges slow down and cut staffing hours. Jean believed Christmas should be a magical time for all children, and she brought others on board who shared her passion, including long-time volunteer leader Nancy Gregg. The organization continues to thrive today, carrying forward the love and passion both Jean and Nancy had for children in our community. Current board members include: Mary Murphy and Nancy Almond (Co-Chairs), Kylene Newman, Patty Shafer, Isaiah Johnson, Steve Misch, Michael Grigsby, Sarah Almond, and Rylee Tlamka.