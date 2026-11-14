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“Winter Wonderland” Showcases Global Celebrations and Traditions in its 17th Year
By SWG Staff,13 days ago
Fernbank Museum’s “Winter Wonderland: Celebrations & Traditions Around the World” returns Nov. 21, 2026 through Jan. 10, 2027. Now in its 17th year, the annual “Winter Wonderland” at Fernbank Museum showcases an array of decorated trees and other displays that highlight diverse cultural celebrations, traditions and events from around the globe. Created in collaboration with dozens of local consulates and cultural organizations, the exhibition shares stories through unique ornaments, arts, crafts, symbols and decorative displays.