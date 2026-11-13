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Theon Global Makes Waves in the Functional Beverage Industry
10 days ago
The growing wellness brand is bringing fresh flavors, advanced ingredient technology, and convenient drink formats to the evolving functional beverage market. As consumers increasingly seek more from their everyday beverages, Theon Global is making its mark in the functional drink category with innovative superfood formulations, refreshing flavors, and a growing focus on convenient, nutrition-driven hydration.