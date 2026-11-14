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Backstage News On WWE Survivor Series Card And Possible WarGames Lineups
By James Hetfield,4 days ago
WWE is preparing for its 40th annual Survivor Series, which will take place later this month at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, November 28th. So far, three matches have been confirmed for the event. These include a traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match featuring Team USA versus Team Mexico, as well as a Men’s WarGames match pitting The Bloodline against 946. Additionally, Liv Morgan will defend the Women’s World Championship against Becky Lynch.