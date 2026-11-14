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Watch SpaceX successfully execute the first ‘chopstick’ catch of Starship
By Terrence O'Brien,4 days ago
Is the Verge’s weekend editor. He’s covered the tech industry for over 18 years and knows a thing or two about synths. After aborting a planned catch of Starship Flight 15’s booster, SpaceX successfully captured Starship with its “Mechazilla” launch and catch tower for the first time. The company has performed ‘chopstick’ catches of its boosters before, but this is the first time the maneuver has successfully been executed on the Starship vehicle itself.