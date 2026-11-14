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City commission to vote on adopting funding plans for Edge District
By KMAN Staff,2 days ago
The Manhattan city commission will hold public hearings Tuesday for the three proposed financing districts for the K-State Foundation’s planned Edge District. In June the commission passed ordinances establishing the boundaries for a sales tax and revenue (STAR) bond district for the foundation’s Edge 3.0 plans and a tax-increment financing (TIF) for Champions Gate.