undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Film Review: ‘Paper Tiger’ has the cast of a crime thriller but not the claws to match
By Gianluca Centola,11 days ago
This post was updated Nov. 15 at 8:55 p.m. James Gray’s “Paper Tiger” has all the makings of a roaring thriller, but its bite never quite matches its bark. Opening in theaters nationwide Nov. 20, NEON’s latest film stars Adam Driver as high-rolling ex-police officer Gary Pearl and Miles Teller as his brother Irwin Pearl, whose ambitions for financial stability draw them into a business scheme entangled with the Russian mafia. Scarlett Johansson stars as Irwin’s wife Hester. Despite strong performances from its leading cast that give the story much of its emotional weight, the film struggles to maintain momentum. Slow pacing and narrative gaps sneak up in a disappointing third act. The promotional buildup had much more potential than what unfolded on screen.