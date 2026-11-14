undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Song of the Day #6,687: ‘Love Me Tender’ – Elvis Presley
12 days ago
Throwing back to the week of November 14, 1956, we find Elvis Presley atop the Billboard singles chart with one of his most enduring hits, ‘Love Me Tender.’. This serene ballad is based on a Civil War-era song called ‘Aura Lee’ (listen to it here) with new lyrics provided by songwriter Ken Darby. For contractual reasons, Darby wasn’t credited on the track and the lyrics were attributed to his wife, Vera Matson, along with Presley (who received 50% credit on all of his songs, regardless of his input).