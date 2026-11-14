undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Deen Castronovo leaves Journey after two health emergencies mid-show
4 days ago
Drummer Deen Castronovo is leaving Journey after health issues prompted him to exit two shows mid-concert within the past two months. "After careful consideration and an extensive year of touring, our talented, longtime drummer Deen Castronovo has decided to step away to focus on personal health matters that require his attention," the band announced on social media Nov. 13. "He has our full support during this time and extends his heartfelt thanks to the fans for the love, encouragement, and kindness he has received."