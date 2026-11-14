undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Forget Liter Bikes, These 500cc Motorcycles Stole EICMA 2026
By Abhik Das,3 days ago
EICMA has always been the grand display of irresistible two-wheeled metal, most of which are high-capacity exotics. This year, however, some of Milan’s most interesting machinery were much lower down the displacement chart. The 400-500cc class brought such an interesting variety of bikes that it makes downsizing look way more appealing. From four-cylinder sport bikes to adventure bikes, and even competition Dakar rally machinery, this year’s entry-level to middleweight class was a treat. Here’s a look at such bikes from the 2026 edition of EICMA.