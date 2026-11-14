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Men's basketball comes up short in late comeback effort against Drexel
13 days ago
Orono, Maine – The University of Maine men's basketball program was defeated by Drexel on Saturday afternoon. Recap: Maine jumped in front on the opening possession as Darius Lopes connected on a three-pointer, which kicked off a back-and-forth battle throughout the first half. Maine was able to build up a five-point lead midway through the half following a Hudson Franz three-pointer. Neither side staked out a lead larger than six points in the half as Drexel was able to take a three-point advantage into the break at 33-30.