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Twitch kicks security guard out of TwitchCon after he told streamer to pour alcohol on her feet
By Meet The Team,2 days ago
Twitch has removed a third-party security guard from TwitchCon San Diego after streamer Tuppy said she was sexually harassed by him at the event’s partner party. The Twitch partner first shared what happened on X, saying the incident “ruined my first partner party ever” and that the man turned out to be a security manager. TwitchCon San Diego runs from November 13 to 15.