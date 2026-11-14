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Buntyn Fuels Huskies Past Bellarmine
12 days ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Uzziah Buntyn (Round Rock, Texas/Stony Point) scored all 19 of his points in the second half as the Northern Illinois University men's basketball team topped Bellarmine, 72-64, on Saturday afternoon (Nov. 14) at Knights Hall. The Huskies overturned a four-point halftime deficit as they shot 65.2 percent (15-of-23) in the second half, including 46.2 percent (6-of-13) from three-point range in the second stanza.