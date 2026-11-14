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Can Distressed Places be Revived?
By Tim Bartik,13 days ago
Gloversville, New York produced 90% of the gloves sold in the US between 1880 and 1950. Today, its tanneries and glove factories are nearly all gone, and over 1 in 6 residents live in poverty. Similar stories of reversals of fortune have played out in many American towns and cities – from Flint, Michigan to Fresno and Bakersfield, California. Can the government help these places? Or should we accept that some towns, cities and counties will fall behind?