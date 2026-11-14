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Saints activate RB Travis Etienne from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game vs. Panthers
By Bobby Kownack Digital Content Producer,4 days ago
One of New Orleans' prized free-agent signings has returned to the active roster after a five-game stint on injured reserve. The Saints activated running back Travis Etienne (hamstring) from IR ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers. Etienne, who was limited all week in practice and received a questionable designation...