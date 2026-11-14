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‘Avoid the area': Police investigation near suburban nature preserve shuts down road
By Izzy Stroobandt,4 days ago
Editor's Note: In an update on Sunday afternoon, police said the investigation started after authorities found a 22-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds near 143rd Street and LaGrange Road. He was hospitalized in stable condition. People were urged to avoid part of a southwest suburb amid a police investigation near...
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