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Family, friends say goodbye to 3-year-old Khai Daniels at superhero-themed funeral
By De’Vante Martin,4 days ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Family and friends said goodbye to 3-year-old Khai Daniels with a superhero-themed funeral Saturday afternoon, Nov. 14. The funeral was held at Praise Temple Full Gospel Baptist Cathedral. Khai died in October after suffering severe injuries while in his father’s care. His father and his father’s...
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