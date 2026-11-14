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Quaint and inexpensive places to retire in Texas
By Ricardo Ramirez,4 days ago
Texas retirement destinations range from lakeside retreats to Hill Country towns, but finding genuinely affordable options with small-town charm requires looking beyond the obvious choices. The Lone Star State offers no state income tax, meaning Social Security benefits remain fully untaxed, making it financially attractive. Here are the quaint Texas towns where your retirement dollars stretch furthest.