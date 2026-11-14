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Kakao Makes First AI Short Animation Starring Ryan With OpenAI, Adapting Ryan Begins Webtoon
By Christian Enoc,4 days ago
Kakao announced on November 10 that it produced its first AI short animation starring the character Ryan, through a technology collaboration with OpenAI. The short is based on the Ryan Begins webtoon and combines human creative direction with generative AI tools. The project places one of Korea's best-known webtoon and...