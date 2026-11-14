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Residents asked to avoid Florence Street in Kilgore due to ongoing house fire
12 days ago
KILGORE, Texas (KETK)-- Firefighters from the Kilgore and Elderville-Lakeport Fire Departments are currently on the scene of a residential structure fire. According to the Lakeport Fire Department, the fire is in the 500 block of Florence Street in Kilgore. Residents are being asked to avoid the area to allow emergency personnel room to safely operate.