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A Matter of Trust: Blackhawks vs. Jets
By L_B_R,2 days ago
The Chicago Blackhawks will look to get a winning streak going when they host the Winnipeg Jets at the United Center on Saturday. It’s been about a month since the Blackhawks last faced the Jets, a 4-3 overtime victory for Chicago in Connor Bedard’s second game back after returning to action. The Jets have been fairly average overall in the time since, but they are currently riding a five-game winning streak heading into Saturday’s matchup. They’ve outscored their opponents 27-14 during that stretch, so stopping their momentum won’t be an easy task for the Blackhawks.