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‘I thought possible terrorist attack’: Eastern Iowa travelers adjust after nationwide FAA ground stop
By Elizabeth Schultz,4 days ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Flights were moving again Saturday, but travelers in Eastern Iowa were still feeling the effects of Friday’s nationwide FAA ground stop. Many passengers at the Eastern Iowa Airport faced ripple effects after the ground stop, which was caused by a telecommunications network error. Flights...
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