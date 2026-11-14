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Kentucky vs. Florida game thread and pregame reading
By Ethan DeWitt,3 days ago
Gameday is here as the Kentucky Wildcats host the Florida Gators tonight for a primetime clash on ESPN. Game time is currently scheduled for 6:15 PM ET. Currently the last team in the College Football Playoff, Will Stein and the Cats are in a unique spot. Overall, it is fairly simple: Win out, and you are in. Lose, and you are out. That starts with a tough Florida team tonight led by former Wildcats player and assistant coach Jon Sumrall.