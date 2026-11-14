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Tomcats Make History in Dominant 92-28 Victory Over Pitt-Greensburg
12 days ago
GREENVILLE, Pa. (Nov. 13) – The Thiel College women's basketball team made program history Friday night, rolling to a 92-28 victory over Pitt-Greensburg in its home opener at Maenpa Court in Beeghly Gymnasium. The Tomcats (1-1) set multiple program records, highlighted by the first triple-double in program history from junior Issy Green (Slippery Rock, Pa./Portersville Christian).