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Fargo officials issue winter warning about sump pump discharge problems that could damage homes and create dangerous ice
By Judith Jackson,3 days ago
Fargo, North Dakota – Fargo residents and homeowners in surrounding communities are being encouraged to inspect their sump pump discharge lines as temperatures fall, with local officials warning that frozen pipes and improperly directed water can create serious problems during the colder months. The Regional Water Reclamation Facility has...
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