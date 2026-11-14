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Hojlund puts on a show against Portugal on the night of his tribute to idol CR7: a new celebration and more goals in the Nations League than with Allegri’s Napoli
By Emanuele Tramacere,4 days ago
Denmark demolished Portugal on a night when the Portuguese national team paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo. Yet the star in Braga was a player who idolises CR7: Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund. The Napoli forward scored twice, each goal better than the last, unveiled a new celebration and silenced the Portuguese crowd. His performance also sent a message back to Italy and Napoli, where he has struggled to produce the same form he shows for his country.