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Europe's top scorers list 2026: Arsenal star equals Mbappe, and Kane stands alone at the top
By Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen,4 days ago
The Manchester City striker converted an 88th-minute penalty to complete Norway's treble, with Antonio Nusa and Andreas Schjelderup having found the net in the 59th and 68th minutes. David Brooks grabbed Wales' only goal in the 79th. Cucurella: these two players deserve the Ballon d'Or more than Kane. That goal...