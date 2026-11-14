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‘He’s already much better than Marko Marin’: Florian Wirtz receives huge praise from his great idol
By Oliver Maywurm,4 days ago
Liverpool FC's Germany international Florian Wirtz has received praise he will savour. "He is simply an exceptional player," former Germany international Marko Marin told RTL/Sky Sport about Wirtz after Germany's 3-1 win in their Nations League match in Serbia on Friday. "He will remain very important for the German national team in the coming years," Marin added. He said the 23-year-old is also getting "better and better" at Liverpool.