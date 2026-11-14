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"This is what the press does!" - Thomas Tuchel hits back at Luis de la Fuente over racism protocol row ahead of England's Nations League showdown with Spain
By Mohamed Saeed,3 days ago
The build-up to England’s high-stakes encounter with Spain has been overshadowed by a war of words between the two managers regarding racism. "Yes, it is very important. Because I was very polite to ask a question and you go running to tell your coach that I said that. I responded politely to a question. I never expect there to be an act of racism. A dressing room is the least racist place there is. This is exactly what should not happen and it is what the press does," Tuchel explained at the press conference before Spain clash.