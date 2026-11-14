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For Panthers special teamers, it's "volunteering" for opportunity
By Darin Gantt,3 days ago
CHARLOTTE — The guys on special teams don't see themselves as conscripts, or even as volunteers. That doesn't mean they don't volunteer. As special teams coordinator Tracy Smith tries to put together a weekly lineup with the leftovers from offense and defense that have been thinned by injuries and schematic adjustments, every now and then he hears from guys who want to fill the vacancies.