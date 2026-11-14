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Idaho Police Ask Internet to Identify Motorcycle Rider Who Escaped Twice. The Answers Were Something Else
2 days ago
Police in Idaho had a fairly straightforward request: Help identify a motorcyclist who reportedly outran deputies twice at speeds exceeding 100 mph. The internet responded with an impressive collection of motorcycle experts, amateur detectives, and people who had suddenly developed very selective memories. According to the Kuna Police Department, an...
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