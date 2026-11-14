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Godzilla, Ramayana Roar at Global Box Office, Asian Cinema Celebrates a $118 Million Blockbuster Weekend
By Desi Buzz Desk,2 days ago
Godzilla, Ramayana Roar at Global Box Office, Asian Cinema Celebrates a $118 Million Blockbuster Weekend: Asian cinema is making a powerful statement on the global stage as Japan’s legendary monster franchise Godzilla Minus Zero and India’s epic Ramayana: Rise of a Legend deliver an extraordinary combined box-office performance of approximately $118.7 million worldwide during their opening weekend.