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OSU & OU Games will be cold, rainy, and breezy
By Connor Baldwin,4 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Get ready to bundle up! It's going to be rainy, cold, and breezy tonight and tomorrow. If you're traveling to Stillwater for the OSU game tonight, dress warm and prepare for showers throughout the game as temperatures start in the high 40s and drop to the low 40s. The OU game in Norman Sunday will also see showers moving through, but temperatures in the low 40s throughout the game. Make sure to dress warmer than you think you need to and make sure you're wearing clothes you can stay dry in!
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