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Men's Basketball Heads to Indiana for Weekend Matchups Against Davenport and Purdue Northwest
11 days ago
The Rockhurst men's basketball team hits the road for the first time this season as the Hawks travel to Indiana for a pair of nonconference matchups against Davenport University and Purdue University Northwest. Rockhurst will face Davenport in a neutral-site contest on Friday (Nov. 13) before taking on Purdue Northwest on Saturday (Nov. 14) at John Friend Court in Hammond, Indiana.