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Milford House Fire Leaves Occupant Critically Injured
4 days ago
The Office of the Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating a house fire in Milford that left one occupant critically injured. On November 14, 2026, shortly after 1:15 PM, the Carlisle Fire Company was alerted to a residential fire in the 200 block of Truitt Avenue in Milford. Fire fighters arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the residence. Assistance was provided by additional fire companies. One occupant of the residence was transported from the scene with burn and inhalation injuries to Bayhealth Sussex Campus. The victim was then airlifted to Temple University Hospital in Pennsylvania in critical but stable condition. The home’s other occupants were able to escape without injury due to working smoke alarms.
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