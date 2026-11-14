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Clemson Offense Hits Rock Bottom Against Georgia Tech
By Brian_Goodison,4 days ago
The saying is, ‘Pride goeth before a fall.“ And today Clemson personified that in their loss to Georgia Tech. The Tigers offense put in what is probably the worst display we’ve ever seen under Dabo Swinney on the way to a 20-6 defeat. The loss mercifully knocks Clemson out of any realistic shot at the ACC Championship game, and with Duke and South Carolina coming up it is hard to see the Tigers winning any more games this year.