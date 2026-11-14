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Rutgers Offense Gets Shut Down in 31-0 Loss to Nebraska
By Andrew Rice,4 days ago
PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 14: Jeremiah Charles #25 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers runs with the ball after his interception against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the fourth quarter at SHI Stadium on November 14, 2026 in Piscataway, New Jersey. The Nebraska Cornhuskers defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 31-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) | Getty Images.