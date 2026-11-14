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Chargers' David Njoku: Questionable to face Baltimore
By RotoWire Staff,4 days ago
Njoku (fibula) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Ravens. Njoku continues to progress in his recovery from fibula injury that landed him on injured reserve in late September. The veteran tight end turned eight targets into six catches for 67 yards across the first two games of the regular season prior to his injury, and his return would result in a reduced offensive workload for Oronde Gadsden.