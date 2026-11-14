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Chargers' Keaton Mitchell: Cleared to face former team
By RotoWire Staff,4 days ago
Mitchell (hip) does not carry an injury designation into Monday's game against the Ravens. Mitchell's practice reps were limited by a hip injury, but he's been officially cleared to play Monday against the team he spent three seasons with from 2023 to 2025. He turned 10 touches into 67 yards during the Chargers' Week 9 loss to the Texans, and Mitchell will continue to operate in a rotational role in the backfield alongside Omarion Hampton and Kimani Vidal.