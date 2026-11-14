undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Pinal County Says Gas Station Kratom Is 'As Dangerous As Fentanyl,' Pushes Felony Law
By Taylor Johnson,4 days ago
Gas station shelves across Pinal County are stocking a substance that Pinal County Attorney Brad Miller says behaves less like an herbal supplement and more like a street narcotic. After an undercover operation sent investigators into stores to buy products marketed as kratom, Miller’s office concluded that many of them are something else entirely: synthetic formulas built around a compound called 7-hydroxymitragynine, or 7-OH, that he compares directly to fentanyl.
6