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Loveland Wrong-Way I-25 Driver Gets 22 Years After Passing 200 Cars
By Nolan Peterson,2 days ago
A Loveland man who led Larimer County sheriff's deputies on a wrong-way chase down Interstate 25 has been sentenced to 22 years in the Department of Corrections. Thomas Edward Mazza pleaded guilty to attempted assault in the first degree, eluding with injury, and driving under the influence following a September 2025 pursuit that injured a motorcyclist and, according to the sheriff's office, endangered hundreds of lives.
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