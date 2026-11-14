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Holmberg Gets Four Years; Nebraska Teacher-License Review Is a Separate Process
By Steve Braddock,13 days ago
Daniel Holmberg, 63, of Lincoln, was sentenced to four years in prison and two years of post-release supervision after pleading no contest to two counts of third-degree sexual abuse by a school worker. The court credited him with one day served, 1011 Now reported. The sentence is the criminal outcome; Nebraska’s process for suspending or revoking an educator’s certificate is separate.
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