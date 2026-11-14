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Des Moines Man Critically Hurt in Overnight Stabbing, One Person Detained
By Robert Gadsden,2 days ago
A man is in critical condition after being stabbed in the upper torso during an overnight incident in Des Moines, and police have detained one other person believed to be the only other individual involved. Officers were called to a home in the 700 block of Monona Avenue just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday, where they found the victim and began first aid before paramedics took over.
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