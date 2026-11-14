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Apple Valley Raid Nets 12 Guns, Half-Pound of Meth; Rifle Seized at Home
By Taylor Reed,3 days ago
Deputies searched a home in the 26000 block of Jackson Road in Apple Valley as part of an investigation into suspected narcotics sales and illegal firearms, seizing 12 firearms and roughly half a pound of suspected methamphetamine. A 30-year-old resident was arrested, Victor Valley News reported. Sheriff’s officials said the operation began at about 3:09 p.m. on November 11.
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