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Movie Review :: LMN’s The Other Mother’s Child (2026)
By Chuck Duncan,4 days ago
If you happen to be a viewer of both Lifetime/LMN and Hallmark movies, you occasionally see a Lifetime star make an appearance in a Hallmark movie (just like the movie that aired the same night as this one where Alana Hawley Purvis popped up in one scene) and you instantly recognize them and think it’s cool to see them do something lighter than what they normally do. But when a Hallmark star shows up in a Lifetime/LMN thriller, it’s a bit more jarring as is the case with The Other Mother’s Child which stars Ashley Newbrough, who just starred in Hallmark’s Winter Wonderlanes a couple of weeks ago. It’s a strange sensation for the viewers, but it certainly gives the actors a chance to show their range.