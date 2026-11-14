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Dan Hicks’ Death Prompts Heartfelt NBC Moment at Notre Dame
By Parker Abate,4 days ago
Dan Hicks’ death brought a deeply personal moment to NBC’s Notre Dame broadcast Saturday, as Jason Garrett remembered the friend who had shared the booth with him. Before kickoff, Garrett reflected on their time together, the qualities that made Hicks special and a walk across campus that gave him another reason to think about his late broadcast partner.