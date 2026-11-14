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Minnesota Vikings Get Major FAA Travel Update Before Packers Game
By Erik C. Anderson,4 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings appear to have avoided a major travel headache ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Green Bay Packers. Friday’s nationwide Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ground stop threatened to disrupt travel for NFL teams preparing for their Week 10 games. But Minnesota has now received encouraging news ahead of its trip to Lambeau Field.