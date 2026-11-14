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Analyst Explains Why Bitcoin Dumped Below $65K on Saturday: UPDATE
By Jordan Lyanchev,2 days ago
Was a group of large players dumping major holdings during the weekend or was there something else behind today's crash?. The cryptocurrency market is in a knockdown state for over a week now, with bitcoin plunging from $81,000 to under $65,000 as of Saturday. What’s most surprising is that the latest leg down took place over the weekend, a period known for a lack of major moves – at least over the past few years – especially when there’s no major cathartic event, such as a new war starting somewhere.