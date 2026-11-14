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Peoria Academy Journalism Club: Some tips to help make it through middle school
By Peoria Academy Journalism Club,2 days ago
Middle school can be tough, especially when you’re first starting, but it can also be an amazing experience both socially and academically. There are ways you can get through middle school without having trouble, or at least not as much trouble. You should make sure you’re studying hard; making friends; staying organized; and just being yourself. If you follow these simple rules, we hope you have a great middle school experience.
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