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ETH Tanks Another 5% as Ethereum Foundation Keeps Selling and Schiff Sounds the Alarm
By Jordan Lyanchev,2 days ago
Peter Schiff believes $1,000 won't be ETH's lowest target soon as crash accelerates.Alth. Although weekends are typically calmer within the cryptocurrency community, this one is an evident exception to the rule, with BTC, ETH, XRP, and essentially all other altcoins posting fresh losses. We will focus exclusively on the Ethereum...